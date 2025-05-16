Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific News: 16 May 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    05.15.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    Media Center - Japan

    In Hawaii, U.S. Army leaders and allies from across the globe attended the Land Forces Pacific Symposium and exhibition in Honolulu. On Camp Navajo, Arizona, U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers competed in the Region VII Best Warrior Competition 2025. In the Republic of Korea, U.S. Marine Corps, Republic of Korea Air Force and U.S. Air Force participated in the Osan Power Days airshow, at Osan Air Base.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 02:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 962641
    VIRIN: 250516-F-QH602-1001
    Filename: DOD_110998128
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: 16 May 2025, by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    News Break
    Indo-Pacific (INDOPACOM)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download