Pacific News: 16 May 2025

In Hawaii, U.S. Army leaders and allies from across the globe attended the Land Forces Pacific Symposium and exhibition in Honolulu. On Camp Navajo, Arizona, U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers competed in the Region VII Best Warrior Competition 2025. In the Republic of Korea, U.S. Marine Corps, Republic of Korea Air Force and U.S. Air Force participated in the Osan Power Days airshow, at Osan Air Base.