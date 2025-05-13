Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific News: May 13, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    05.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    In Okinawa, Japan. The 18th Wing Inspector General recently conducted a major accident response exercise at Kadena Air Base involving Airmen assigned to the 67th Fighter Generation Squadron, 18 Logistics Readiness Squadron, 18 Civil Engineer Squadron, and 18th wing safety in support of a routine readiness exercise. Also in Okinawa, U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit recently wrapped up a Combat Supply Secure Area simulation after reconnaissance patrol during a CSSA exercise at Camp Hansen. In Manila, Philippines. U.S. and Philippine service members participated in a pistol shooting competition during Exercise Balikatan 25, at Camp Aguinaldo.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 01:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 962638
    VIRIN: 250512-F-WN543-6497
    Filename: DOD_110998111
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: May 13, 2025, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific News, Balikatan, Philippines, Okinawa, Kadena Air Base, Camp Hansen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download