In Okinawa, Japan. The 18th Wing Inspector General recently conducted a major accident response exercise at Kadena Air Base involving Airmen assigned to the 67th Fighter Generation Squadron, 18 Logistics Readiness Squadron, 18 Civil Engineer Squadron, and 18th wing safety in support of a routine readiness exercise. Also in Okinawa, U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit recently wrapped up a Combat Supply Secure Area simulation after reconnaissance patrol during a CSSA exercise at Camp Hansen. In Manila, Philippines. U.S. and Philippine service members participated in a pistol shooting competition during Exercise Balikatan 25, at Camp Aguinaldo.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 01:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|962638
|VIRIN:
|250512-F-WN543-6497
|Filename:
|DOD_110998111
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: May 13, 2025, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
