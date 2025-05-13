Pacific News: May 13, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962638" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In Okinawa, Japan. The 18th Wing Inspector General recently conducted a major accident response exercise at Kadena Air Base involving Airmen assigned to the 67th Fighter Generation Squadron, 18 Logistics Readiness Squadron, 18 Civil Engineer Squadron, and 18th wing safety in support of a routine readiness exercise. Also in Okinawa, U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit recently wrapped up a Combat Supply Secure Area simulation after reconnaissance patrol during a CSSA exercise at Camp Hansen. In Manila, Philippines. U.S. and Philippine service members participated in a pistol shooting competition during Exercise Balikatan 25, at Camp Aguinaldo.