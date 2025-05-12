April 3 Tsunami Evacuation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Residents of Okinawa evacuate to higher ground during a tsunami warning at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 3, 2024. The warning was prompted by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Taiwan. The warning was later downgraded to an advisory and finally lifted by noon that day with no major impacts to the Okinawan Community. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)