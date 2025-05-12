Residents of Okinawa evacuate to higher ground during a tsunami warning at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 3, 2024. The warning was prompted by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Taiwan. The warning was later downgraded to an advisory and finally lifted by noon that day with no major impacts to the Okinawan Community. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 01:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962630
|VIRIN:
|240403-F-DM566-1001
|PIN:
|240403
|Filename:
|DOD_110998040
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, April 3 Tsunami Evacuation, by TSgt Micaiah Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.