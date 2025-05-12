Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    April 3 Tsunami Evacuation

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.02.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony 

    18th Wing

    Residents of Okinawa evacuate to higher ground during a tsunami warning at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 3, 2024. The warning was prompted by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Taiwan. The warning was later downgraded to an advisory and finally lifted by noon that day with no major impacts to the Okinawan Community. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 01:25
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    Evacuation; tsunami;

