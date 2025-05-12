Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandal Training Center Awareness

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.12.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    The Vandal Training Center offers immersive training opportunities for service members to maintain readiness at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 13, 2025. Army Training Requirements and Resources System (ATRRS) is used to schedule courses like the Total Ammunition Management Information System (TAMIS) and Global Combat Support System-Army (GCSS-Army), which regularly occur in the Training Support Center (TSC). Units can schedule training through the Range Facility Management Support System (RFMSS) or can contact the customer service desk at 756-3542. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis)

    This work, Vandal Training Center Awareness, by SrA Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United States Forces Korea
    Fight Tonight
    USAG Camp Humphreys
    Vandal Training Center

