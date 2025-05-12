Vandal Training Center Awareness

The Vandal Training Center offers immersive training opportunities for service members to maintain readiness at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 13, 2025. Army Training Requirements and Resources System (ATRRS) is used to schedule courses like the Total Ammunition Management Information System (TAMIS) and Global Combat Support System-Army (GCSS-Army), which regularly occur in the Training Support Center (TSC). Units can schedule training through the Range Facility Management Support System (RFMSS) or can contact the customer service desk at 756-3542. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis)
