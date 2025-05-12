Vandal Training Center Awareness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962629" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Vandal Training Center offers immersive training opportunities for service members to maintain readiness at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 13, 2025. Army Training Requirements and Resources System (ATRRS) is used to schedule courses like the Total Ammunition Management Information System (TAMIS) and Global Combat Support System-Army (GCSS-Army), which regularly occur in the Training Support Center (TSC). Units can schedule training through the Range Facility Management Support System (RFMSS) or can contact the customer service desk at 756-3542. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis)