    III MIG | Kaiju Rain 25

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.15.2025

    Video by Cpl. Ramon Cardoza 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group conduct Exercise Kaiju Rain 25 from April 15 to May 15. Exercise Kaiju Rain 25 enhances III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group’s ability to conduct command and control, employ sensor capabilities and integrate multi-domain operations to enable III MEF, the joint force, and allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: TENSE-SERIOUS-DRAMA performed by Tasty Tunes/stock.adobe.com (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ramon Cardoza)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 01:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 962628
    VIRIN: 250516-M-YL383-1001
    Filename: DOD_110997994
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MIG | Kaiju Rain 25, by Cpl Ramon Cardoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Rehearsal
    III MEF
    III MIG
    KaijuRain25

