June 14 will mark the 250th Army Birthday. The central birthday theme is “This We’ll Defend,” which highlights the Army’s purpose of fighting and winning our nation’s wars.
As we celebrate #Army250 and reflect on the rich history and legacy of service, sacrifice and dedication, the U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs will also be highlighting some Soldiers to tell their story as part of our “Soldier Spotlight” series.
Staff Sgt. Yerandy Gongora, originally from Cuba, joined the U.S. Army at the age of 34. He is currently serving as a watercraft engineer assigned to the 5th Transportation Company stationed at Yokohama North Dock.
In this vignette, Gongora talks about why he is proud to be an American Soldier.
Opening graphics by Luis Casale, Visual Information Division
#Army250 #SoldierStories #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 00:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|962627
|VIRIN:
|250516-A-AB123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110997982
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, #Army250 Soldier Spotlight_SSG Yerandy Gongora, 5th Transportation Company, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.