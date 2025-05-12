Army250 Soldier Spotlight_SSG Yerandy Gongora, 5th Transportation Company

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



June 14 will mark the 250th Army Birthday. The central birthday theme is “This We’ll Defend,” which highlights the Army’s purpose of fighting and winning our nation’s wars.



As we celebrate #Army250 and reflect on the rich history and legacy of service, sacrifice and dedication, the U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs will also be highlighting some Soldiers to tell their story as part of our “Soldier Spotlight” series.



Staff Sgt. Yerandy Gongora, originally from Cuba, joined the U.S. Army at the age of 34. He is currently serving as a watercraft engineer assigned to the 5th Transportation Company stationed at Yokohama North Dock.



In this vignette, Gongora talks about why he is proud to be an American Soldier.



