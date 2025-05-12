Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MASS-2 Marines fire M240B machine guns during live fire range

    CENTRAL TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.13.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Catindig 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Air Support Squadron 2, Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing fire M240B machine guns in the Central Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, May 13, 2025. MASS-2 conducted live-fire training, improving their proficiency with crew-served weapon systems and enhanced force protection capabilities in an expeditionary advanced base operations environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Catindig)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 22:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962620
    VIRIN: 250513-M-KE598-1001
    Filename: DOD_110997824
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: CENTRAL TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JP

    TAGS

    USMC
    M240B
    Live-fire range
    1st MAW
    MASS-2
    machine gun familiarization

