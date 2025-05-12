MASS-2 Marines fire M240B machine guns during live fire range

U.S. Marines with Marine Air Support Squadron 2, Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing fire M240B machine guns in the Central Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, May 13, 2025. MASS-2 conducted live-fire training, improving their proficiency with crew-served weapon systems and enhanced force protection capabilities in an expeditionary advanced base operations environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Catindig)
