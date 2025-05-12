Thunderbirds arrive at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J.

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds F-16 Fighting Falcons land at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 15, 2025. The Thunderbirds are among several aerial performers featured in JB MDL's 2025 Power in the Pines Open House and Air Show. (U.S. Air Force video by Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 21:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962614
|VIRIN:
|250515-F-JC229-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110997742
|Length:
|00:05:11
|Location:
|NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
