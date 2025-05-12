Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds arrive at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J.

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Video by Susan Moriarty and Airman Francine Martin

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds F-16 Fighting Falcons land at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 15, 2025. The Thunderbirds are among several aerial performers featured in JB MDL's 2025 Power in the Pines Open House and Air Show. (U.S. Air Force video by Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 21:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962614
    VIRIN: 250515-F-JC229-2001
    Filename: DOD_110997742
    Length: 00:05:11
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US

    This work, Thunderbirds arrive at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., by Susan Moriarty and Amn Francine Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

