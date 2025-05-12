Red-winged blackbird rehabilitation after Well 59 Oil Spill

A red-winged blackbird takes flight over the Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge after successful rehabilitation, March 13, 2025. The ES&H mobile Rehabilitation Center rapidly deploys to oil spill sites, providing critical on-site care and treatment for wildlife affected by pollution. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Ltjg. Amanda Wyrick)
