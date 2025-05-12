Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red-winged blackbird rehabilitation after Well 59 Oil Spill

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A red-winged blackbird takes flight over the Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge after successful rehabilitation, March 13, 2025. The ES&H mobile Rehabilitation Center rapidly deploys to oil spill sites, providing critical on-site care and treatment for wildlife affected by pollution. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Ltjg. Amanda Wyrick)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 18:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962596
    VIRIN: 051325-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_110997525
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: LOUISIANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

