DCSA Director David Cattler provides an important notification on the challenges with the National Background Investigation Services (NBIS) and disruptions to all stakeholders and industry partners in a short Public Service Announcement, Quantico, Va., May 15, 2025. DCSA introduced a new cybersecurity multi-factor authentication solution to strengthen our security posture for the National Background Investigation Services (NBIS) on May 14. We rolled out this capability hastily with little notice to our customers, and with minimal customer testing (DOD video by OCCA).
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 17:46
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|962592
|VIRIN:
|250515-D-D0467-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110997377
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Notification: NBIS Access Issues, by Christopher Gillis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
