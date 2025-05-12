Notification: NBIS Access Issues

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Video by Christopher Gillis 

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

    DCSA Director David Cattler provides an important notification on the challenges with the National Background Investigation Services (NBIS) and disruptions to all stakeholders and industry partners in a short Public Service Announcement, Quantico, Va., May 15, 2025. DCSA introduced a new cybersecurity multi-factor authentication solution to strengthen our security posture for the National Background Investigation Services (NBIS) on May 14. We rolled out this capability hastily with little notice to our customers, and with minimal customer testing (DOD video by OCCA).

