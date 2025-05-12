Notification: NBIS Access Issues

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962592" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

DCSA Director David Cattler provides an important notification on the challenges with the National Background Investigation Services (NBIS) and disruptions to all stakeholders and industry partners in a short Public Service Announcement, Quantico, Va., May 15, 2025. DCSA introduced a new cybersecurity multi-factor authentication solution to strengthen our security posture for the National Background Investigation Services (NBIS) on May 14. We rolled out this capability hastily with little notice to our customers, and with minimal customer testing (DOD video by OCCA).