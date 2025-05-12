Introduction and Keynote Presentation: LTGEN Simon Stuart, AO, DSC, Chief of Army – Australia
Panel: Combat Ready Reserves - Enabling Success in the Indo-Pacific
BG Katherine A. Trombley, Commanding General, 9th Mission Support Command, United States Army Reserve MG Joseph M. Lestorti, OCAR G-3/5/7 (IMA), Office of the Chief of Army Reserve MG Gavin J. Gardner, Commanding General, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, United States Army MAJGEN Scott A. Winter, Australian Army, Deputy Commanding General - Strategy and Plans, United States Army Pacific MGEN Ramon P. Zagala, Commander, Reserve Command,
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 18:14
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|962591
|Filename:
|DOD_110997371
|Length:
|01:23:24
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LANPAC Symposium and Exposition: Combat Ready Reserves Panel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.