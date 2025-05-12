Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LANPAC Symposium and Exposition: Combat Ready Reserves Panel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Introduction and Keynote Presentation: LTGEN Simon Stuart, AO, DSC, Chief of Army – Australia
    Panel: Combat Ready Reserves - Enabling Success in the Indo-Pacific
    BG Katherine A. Trombley, Commanding General, 9th Mission Support Command, United States Army Reserve MG Joseph M. Lestorti, OCAR G-3/5/7 (IMA), Office of the Chief of Army Reserve MG Gavin J. Gardner, Commanding General, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, United States Army MAJGEN Scott A. Winter, Australian Army, Deputy Commanding General - Strategy and Plans, United States Army Pacific MGEN Ramon P. Zagala, Commander, Reserve Command,

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 18:14
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 962591
    Filename: DOD_110997371
    Length: 01:23:24
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LANPAC Symposium and Exposition: Combat Ready Reserves Panel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #LANPAC2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download