    Commander’s Corner: USAINSCOM-MIB-T in Competition

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Video by Brian Gruspe 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    LANPAC25 Commander’s Corner featured 500th MI (Military Intelligence) Commander COL Shawn Callahan. He emphasized the brigade's mission to support U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) through multi-discipline intelligence operations. The brigade prioritizes persistent presence and intelligence campaigning in the Indo-Pacific, focusing on strategic partnerships, advanced training through the Foundry program, and interoperability with allied forces.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 17:33
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:16:41
