LANPAC25 Commander’s Corner featured 500th MI (Military Intelligence) Commander COL Shawn Callahan. He emphasized the brigade's mission to support U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) through multi-discipline intelligence operations. The brigade prioritizes persistent presence and intelligence campaigning in the Indo-Pacific, focusing on strategic partnerships, advanced training through the Foundry program, and interoperability with allied forces.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 17:33
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|962589
|VIRIN:
|250515-D-OP218-4618
|Filename:
|DOD_110997288
|Length:
|00:16:41
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Commander’s Corner: USAINSCOM-MIB-T in Competition, by Brian Gruspe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.