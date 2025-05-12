Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Evolution of Vertical Envelopment

    FT. CAMPBELL, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Video highlighting the evolution of vertical envelopment, starting with paratroopers in World War II, UH-1 Iroquois in Vietnam, Air Assault in Desert Storm to the Large Scale, Long Range Air Assault of today which is capable of moving a brigade's worth of combat power over 500 miles in one period of darkness. The future of Air Assaults will include the use of drones to disrupt and destroy enemy positions and capabilities, allowing the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) to infiltrate and engage with the enemy. (Video by Sgt. 1st Class Josh Joyner, 101st DIV PAO)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 16:45
    drone
    TiC
    XVIII ABC
    FLRAA
    101st (AASLT)
    L2A2

