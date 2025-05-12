4th Evolution of Vertical Envelopment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962587" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Video highlighting the evolution of vertical envelopment, starting with paratroopers in World War II, UH-1 Iroquois in Vietnam, Air Assault in Desert Storm to the Large Scale, Long Range Air Assault of today which is capable of moving a brigade's worth of combat power over 500 miles in one period of darkness. The future of Air Assaults will include the use of drones to disrupt and destroy enemy positions and capabilities, allowing the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) to infiltrate and engage with the enemy. (Video by Sgt. 1st Class Josh Joyner, 101st DIV PAO)