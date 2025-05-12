 DOD Intelligence and Special Ops Leaders Meet Congress

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Defense Department intelligence and special operations leaders meet with members of the House Armed Services Committee’s intelligence and special operations subcommittee to discuss the defense intelligence enterprise posture during a hearing in Washington, May 15, 2025. Testifying are: Dustin J. Gard-Weiss, performing the duties of the undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security; Army Lt. Gen. William J. Hartman, U.S. Cyber Command acting commander and performing the duties of the National Security Agency director and chief of the Central Security Service; and Air Force Lt. Gen. Jeffrey A. Kruse, Defense Intelligence Agency director.