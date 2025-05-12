Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

     DOD Intelligence and Special Ops Leaders Meet Congress

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Defense Department intelligence and special operations leaders meet with members of the House Armed Services Committee’s intelligence and special operations subcommittee to discuss the defense intelligence enterprise posture during a hearing in Washington, May 15, 2025. Testifying are: Dustin J. Gard-Weiss, performing the duties of the undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security; Army Lt. Gen. William J. Hartman, U.S. Cyber Command acting commander and performing the duties of the National Security Agency director and chief of the Central Security Service; and Air Force Lt. Gen. Jeffrey A. Kruse, Defense Intelligence Agency director.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 17:02
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:01:33
