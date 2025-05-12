Minnesota National Guard activated to support wildfire fight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Minnesota National Guard help the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fight the Camp House Wildfire near Brimson May 15, 2025. Currently, the Camp House, Jenkins Creek, and Munger Shaw Wildfires are burning North of Duluth, spreading across more than 32,000 acres. Governor Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to support local authorities adding nearly 30 Airmen and Soldiers, and three refueling trucks, one CH-47 Chinook and three UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters to the overall effort. Altogether, the three fires have consumed approximately 50 square miles of forest; an area similar in size to the city of Minneapolis.



“We’re assisting our fellow Minnesotans because we are Minnesotans,” said Minnesota’s Adjutant General, Army Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke. “We live here. We work here. And we serve here. Our Guard members take great pride in supporting our communities during challenging times. We’ll continue to coordinate closely with local authorities and do everything we can to protect lives and property.”



(Minnesota National Guard video by Master Sgt. Megan Shaner)