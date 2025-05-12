Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HWAD Black Beauty Reservoir Ribbon Cutting Video 2025

    HAWTHORNE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Hawthorne Army Depot

    The Black Beauty Reservoir renovation was funded as a part of the Army’s Organic Industrial Base Modernization Plan that focuses on prioritizing and synchronizing resources to focus on critical facilities and capabilities which are necessary to sustain and build upon resource capacity for the Army’s current and developing systems to enable surge capacity. Black Beauty was constructed by the U.S. Navy in 1952 and remained under Navy control until the depot’s transfer to the Army in 1977. The reservoir stores 50 million gallons of water and is utilized in demilitarization process and relied upon for irrigation and potable water throughout HWAD. Prior to the renovation, the reservoir was inoperable, which placed a great strain on Mineral County’s water supply.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 16:18
    Location: HAWTHORNE, NEVADA, US

    Hawthorne Army Depot
    Joint Munitions Command
    U.S. Army Materiel Command

