    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Video by Aaron DeCapua 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    Capt. Maurice M. Williams, a logistics officer assigned to the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, shares his personal journey and reflections in support of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary. Beginning his assignment in Brigade Operations and now serving in the Contracting section within the Support Operations (SPO) team, Capt. Williams explains what motivates him to serve, the meaning of leadership in the sustainment enterprise, and how the Army’s mission continues to inspire new generations.

    This feature is part of the Army’s “Why I Serve” campaign, spotlighting Soldiers across all components whose commitment to service strengthens the Army’s legacy of excellence.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 16:07
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 962579
    VIRIN: 250501-O-PW042-4045
    Filename: DOD_110997106
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve, by Aaron DeCapua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Sustainment Command (ASC)
    USARPAC (U.S. Army Pacific)
    250th Army Birthday
    Army Sustainment 250
    #Army250th
    #ARMY250

