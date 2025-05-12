Capt. Maurice M. Williams, a logistics officer assigned to the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, shares his personal journey and reflections in support of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary. Beginning his assignment in Brigade Operations and now serving in the Contracting section within the Support Operations (SPO) team, Capt. Williams explains what motivates him to serve, the meaning of leadership in the sustainment enterprise, and how the Army’s mission continues to inspire new generations.
This feature is part of the Army’s “Why I Serve” campaign, spotlighting Soldiers across all components whose commitment to service strengthens the Army’s legacy of excellence.
