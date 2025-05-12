Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th ARW 1st Quarter 2025 Highlights

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    This video highlights operations at MacDill Air Force Base and the 6th Air Refueling Wing’s contribution to the Air Force mission during the 1st Quarter of 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Monique Stober)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 15:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 962574
    VIRIN: 250515-F-RI626-1001
    Filename: DOD_110997020
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th ARW 1st Quarter 2025 Highlights, by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air mobility command
    Macdill AFB
    Quarter 1
    6th Air Refueling Wing

