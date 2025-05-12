AFRL is pushing the boundaries of what's possible. By developing technologies that can understand and adapt to human intent, creating seamless partnerships between pilots and autonomous systems. Powered by a uniquely talented workforce, world-class laboratories, and highly integrated multi-disciplinary teams, together with our partners, AFRL develops technologies to enhance Human Machine Teaming performance, allowing us to stay left of the technology hype curve and focus on what makes sense. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 15:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|962572
|VIRIN:
|250514-F-ZJ423-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110996975
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
