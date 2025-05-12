video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962572" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

AFRL is pushing the boundaries of what's possible. By developing technologies that can understand and adapt to human intent, creating seamless partnerships between pilots and autonomous systems. Powered by a uniquely talented workforce, world-class laboratories, and highly integrated multi-disciplinary teams, together with our partners, AFRL develops technologies to enhance Human Machine Teaming performance, allowing us to stay left of the technology hype curve and focus on what makes sense. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)