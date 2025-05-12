Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers conduct force-on-force combat training for Swift Response during DEFENDER 25

    NORWAY

    05.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Terry Vongsouthi 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Paratroopers from 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct a force-on-force combat training exercise for Swift Response 25 during DEFENDER 25 in Norway, May 15, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Terry Vongsouthi)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 14:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962561
    VIRIN: 250515-A-YK067-2001
    Filename: DOD_110996895
    Length: 00:13:39
    Location: NO

    paratroopers
    82nd ABN Div
    swiftresponse
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

