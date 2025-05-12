USS Normandy Returns from Deployment to 4th Fleet

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NORFOLK, Va. (May 15, 2025) -The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) returns to Naval Station Norfolk following a three-month deployment to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations. Normandy deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to protect U.S. interests in the region and strengthen maritime partnerships through bilateral, trilateral, and multinational maritime operations and theater security cooperation activities. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derek Cole)