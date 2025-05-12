Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Normandy Returns from Deployment to 4th Fleet

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Derek Cole 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    NORFOLK, Va. (May 15, 2025) -The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) returns to Naval Station Norfolk following a three-month deployment to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations. Normandy deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to protect U.S. interests in the region and strengthen maritime partnerships through bilateral, trilateral, and multinational maritime operations and theater security cooperation activities. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derek Cole)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 14:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962553
    VIRIN: 250515-N-AV223-1002
    Filename: DOD_110996662
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Normandy Returns from Deployment to 4th Fleet, by PO2 Derek Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    Norfolk
    US Second Fleet
    USS Normandy (CG 60)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download