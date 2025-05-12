NORFOLK, Va. (May 15, 2025) -The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) returns to Naval Station Norfolk following a three-month deployment to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations. Normandy deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to protect U.S. interests in the region and strengthen maritime partnerships through bilateral, trilateral, and multinational maritime operations and theater security cooperation activities. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derek Cole)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 14:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962553
|VIRIN:
|250515-N-AV223-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110996662
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Normandy Returns from Deployment to 4th Fleet, by PO2 Derek Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.