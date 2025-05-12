It Will Be Done: V Corps Best Squad Competition 2025

U.S. Soldiers from across the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, and 41st Field Artillery Brigade faced off in the V Corps Best Squad Competition held May 11-15, 2025 at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany. The event challenged six teams through a series of demanding physical, technical, and tactical events designed to test their cohesion, competence, and readiness. This video captures highlights from the competition, showcasing the grit, teamwork, and warrior spirit of each participating squad. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)
"Evil Idea" by Martin Jackson is licensed by De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license please email team@dewolfemusic.com.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 13:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|962545
|VIRIN:
|250515-A-GR811-8054
|Filename:
|DOD_110996546
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
