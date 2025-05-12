Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    It Will Be Done: V Corps Best Squad Competition 2025

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Chandler Coats 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers from across the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, and 41st Field Artillery Brigade faced off in the V Corps Best Squad Competition held May 11-15, 2025 at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany. The event challenged six teams through a series of demanding physical, technical, and tactical events designed to test their cohesion, competence, and readiness. This video captures highlights from the competition, showcasing the grit, teamwork, and warrior spirit of each participating squad. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)

    "Evil Idea" by Martin Jackson is licensed by De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license please email team@dewolfemusic.com.

    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

