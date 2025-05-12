It Will Be Done: V Corps Best Squad Competition 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962545" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers from across the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, and 41st Field Artillery Brigade faced off in the V Corps Best Squad Competition held May 11-15, 2025 at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany. The event challenged six teams through a series of demanding physical, technical, and tactical events designed to test their cohesion, competence, and readiness. This video captures highlights from the competition, showcasing the grit, teamwork, and warrior spirit of each participating squad. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)



"Evil Idea" by Martin Jackson is licensed by De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license please email team@dewolfemusic.com.