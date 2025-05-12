Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    171st Air Refueling Wing Wins Omaha Trophy (B-Roll)

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Video by Shawn Monk 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    The 171st Air Refueling Wing is awarded the Omaha Trophy during a ceremony May 1, 2025 at the Air National Guard base located near Pittsburgh Pa. During the ceremony U.S. Air Force Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander of United States Strategic Command and Mike Cassling, a representative of the Strategic Command Consultation Committee, presented Col. Raymond L. Hyland Jr., 171st Air Refueling Wing commander, the trophy for the 171st demonstration of the highest performance standards in USSTRATCOM’s Global Operations mission area. The Omaha Trophy is presented to the top military units supporting USSTRATCOM’s strategic deterrence mission for their exceptional performance in the categories of intercontinental ballistic missiles, ballistic missile submarines, strategic bombers, and global operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Shawn Monk)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 13:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962544
    VIRIN: 250501-Z-NQ177-1001
    Filename: DOD_110996534
    Length: 00:18:44
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 171st Air Refueling Wing Wins Omaha Trophy (B-Roll), by Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    USSTRATCOM
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Omaha Award
    US Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM)

