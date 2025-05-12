171st Air Refueling Wing Wins Omaha Trophy (B-Roll)

The 171st Air Refueling Wing is awarded the Omaha Trophy during a ceremony May 1, 2025 at the Air National Guard base located near Pittsburgh Pa. During the ceremony U.S. Air Force Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander of United States Strategic Command and Mike Cassling, a representative of the Strategic Command Consultation Committee, presented Col. Raymond L. Hyland Jr., 171st Air Refueling Wing commander, the trophy for the 171st demonstration of the highest performance standards in USSTRATCOM’s Global Operations mission area. The Omaha Trophy is presented to the top military units supporting USSTRATCOM’s strategic deterrence mission for their exceptional performance in the categories of intercontinental ballistic missiles, ballistic missile submarines, strategic bombers, and global operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Shawn Monk)
