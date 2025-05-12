171st Air Refueling Wing Wins Omaha Trophy (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962544" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 171st Air Refueling Wing is awarded the Omaha Trophy during a ceremony May 1, 2025 at the Air National Guard base located near Pittsburgh Pa. During the ceremony U.S. Air Force Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander of United States Strategic Command and Mike Cassling, a representative of the Strategic Command Consultation Committee, presented Col. Raymond L. Hyland Jr., 171st Air Refueling Wing commander, the trophy for the 171st demonstration of the highest performance standards in USSTRATCOM’s Global Operations mission area. The Omaha Trophy is presented to the top military units supporting USSTRATCOM’s strategic deterrence mission for their exceptional performance in the categories of intercontinental ballistic missiles, ballistic missile submarines, strategic bombers, and global operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Shawn Monk)