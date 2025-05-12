Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Badge Bulletin - Command Center Watch Schedules

    UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Master Chief Petty Officer Andy Swett, the Operations Specialist Rating Force Master Chief, discusses the trend of some command centers change from 12-hour shifts to 8-hour shifts resulting in increased morale and work-life balance. This is the first in the series of short videos in the Badge Brief series in which Senior Enlisted Leaders share information directly with members in the fleet. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 13:00
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 962543
    VIRIN: 250515-G-GW487-1001
    Filename: DOD_110996529
    Length: 00:01:14
    Badge Bulletin

