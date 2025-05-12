Badge Bulletin - Command Center Watch Schedules

Master Chief Petty Officer Andy Swett, the Operations Specialist Rating Force Master Chief, discusses the trend of some command centers change from 12-hour shifts to 8-hour shifts resulting in increased morale and work-life balance. This is the first in the series of short videos in the Badge Brief series in which Senior Enlisted Leaders share information directly with members in the fleet. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
