    Major railhead capacity expansion project underway at Bliss (9:16 format)

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Video by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Installation officials marked the start of a $100 million railhead expansion project with a groundbreaking ceremony, April 22, 2025. The project aims to bolster deployment capabilities by increasing the rail yard's capacity by a substantial 40 percent.

    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

