Major railhead capacity expansion project underway at Bliss (9:16 format)

Installation officials marked the start of a $100 million railhead expansion project with a groundbreaking ceremony, April 22, 2025. The project aims to bolster deployment capabilities by increasing the rail yard's capacity by a substantial 40 percent.
