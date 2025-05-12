2025 LAAFB Military Fitness Expo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On 14 May 2025, The Military Fitness Expo was held at Los Angeles Air Force Base in the Fitness & Sports Center! This event united fitness enthusiasts ranging from bodybuilders, power-lifters and competitive athletes to new health and wellness products and services,

personal trainers, group exercise instructors and more.



Event b-roll includes 3-point tournament, deadlift competition, power relay, table tennis singles, and jump rope.