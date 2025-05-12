2025 LAAFB Military Fitness Expo

On 14 May 2025, The Military Fitness Expo was held at Los Angeles Air Force Base in the Fitness & Sports Center! This event united fitness enthusiasts ranging from bodybuilders, power-lifters and competitive athletes to new health and wellness products and services,
personal trainers, group exercise instructors and more.
Event b-roll includes 3-point tournament, deadlift competition, power relay, table tennis singles, and jump rope.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 12:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962537
|VIRIN:
|250514-O-HV429-7932
|Filename:
|DOD_110996466
|Length:
|00:16:36
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
