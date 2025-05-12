Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 LAAFB Military Fitness Expo

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Video by Danielle Fountaine 

    U.S. Space Force   

    On 14 May 2025, The Military Fitness Expo was held at Los Angeles Air Force Base in the Fitness & Sports Center! This event united fitness enthusiasts ranging from bodybuilders, power-lifters and competitive athletes to new health and wellness products and services,
    personal trainers, group exercise instructors and more.

    Event b-roll includes 3-point tournament, deadlift competition, power relay, table tennis singles, and jump rope.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 12:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962537
    VIRIN: 250514-O-HV429-7932
    Filename: DOD_110996466
    Length: 00:16:36
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US

