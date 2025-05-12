Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Stage, Move to Hohenfels Training Area During Combined Resolve 25-2

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Richard Hoppe 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2-7 Infantry Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division stage and move out to the training site during Combined Resolve 25-02 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany on 15 May, 2025. Combined Resolve is a US-led, NATO and partner-integrated exercise in the European Theater focused on combined arms interoperability (US Army photo by Sgt. First Class Richard Hoppe, Released).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 12:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962530
    VIRIN: 250515-A-WK979-1001
    Filename: DOD_110996402
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Stage, Move to Hohenfels Training Area During Combined Resolve 25-2, by SSG Richard Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    TiC
    JMRC Hohenfels
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    7ATC TrainToWin

