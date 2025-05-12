U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2-7 Infantry Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division stage and move out to the training site during Combined Resolve 25-02 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany on 15 May, 2025. Combined Resolve is a US-led, NATO and partner-integrated exercise in the European Theater focused on combined arms interoperability (US Army photo by Sgt. First Class Richard Hoppe, Released).
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 12:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962530
|VIRIN:
|250515-A-WK979-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110996402
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Stage, Move to Hohenfels Training Area During Combined Resolve 25-2, by SSG Richard Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.