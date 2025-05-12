1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Stage, Move to Hohenfels Training Area During Combined Resolve 25-2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2-7 Infantry Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division stage and move out to the training site during Combined Resolve 25-02 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany on 15 May, 2025. Combined Resolve is a US-led, NATO and partner-integrated exercise in the European Theater focused on combined arms interoperability (US Army photo by Sgt. First Class Richard Hoppe, Released).