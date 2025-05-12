Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combined force on force Training: Swift Response

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARDUFOSS, TROMS, NORWAY

    05.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Glass 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Paratroopers from 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division along side Britain's 2nd Battalion Parachute Regiment and Hungarian Infantry Rangers face off against Norwegian Soldiers from Cavalry Company, Armored Battalion, Brigade North during Swift Response 25 in Bardufoss, Norway May 13, 2025. The training was conducted as part of Swift Response 25, a supporting exercise of DEFENDER 25, to enhance joint interoperability, combat lethality, and operational readiness. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Dennis Glass)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 12:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962525
    VIRIN: 250513-A-WU853-5675
    Filename: DOD_110996314
    Length: 00:05:09
    Location: BARDUFOSS, TROMS, NO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined force on force Training: Swift Response, by SSG Dennis Glass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Paratroopers, 82nd ABN DIV, StrongerTogether, DefenderEurope, 361stTPASE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download