    US, UK, Hungarian and Norwegian Forces conduct Force on Force Training

    SETERMOEN, TROMS, NORWAY

    05.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    A multinational contingent participated in a force-on-force training as part of SwiftResponse supporting exercise of Defender Europe in Setermoen, Norway May 14, 2025. US DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. Participating nations included the United States, United Kingdom, Hungary and host nation Norway.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 12:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962523
    VIRIN: 250515-A-EL344-7636
    Filename: DOD_110996297
    Length: 00:06:00
    Location: SETERMOEN, TROMS, NO

