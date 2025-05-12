A multinational contingent participated in a force-on-force training as part of SwiftResponse supporting exercise of Defender Europe in Setermoen, Norway May 14, 2025. US DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. Participating nations included the United States, United Kingdom, Hungary and host nation Norway.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 12:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962523
|VIRIN:
|250515-A-EL344-7636
|Filename:
|DOD_110996297
|Length:
|00:06:00
|Location:
|SETERMOEN, TROMS, NO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, US, UK, Hungarian and Norwegian Forces conduct Force on Force Training, by SSG Christopher Tobey, identified by DVIDS
