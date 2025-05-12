27th Infantry and Echo Company Conduct Transforming in Contact Training during Combined Resolve 25-2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962522" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 27th Infantry Regiment and Echo Company, 10th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, participate in the Army’s Transforming in Contact initiative during Operation Combined Resolve 25-2 at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, May 15, 2025. The initiative aims to increase the lethality of Army formations by creating agile, mobile units capable of responding to complex combat scenarios. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Justin Fallon)