    Around the Air Force: SECAF Confirmation, Collaborative Combat Aircraft, Aerial Wildfire Suppression

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Louis Koconis 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look Around the Air Force, Dr. Troy Meink is confirmed as Secretary of the Air Force, a milestone for integrating automated aircraft systems, and Air Guard units and civilian flight crews join forces for aerial wildfire suppression training.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 11:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 962521
    VIRIN: 250515-F-XD815-1002
    Filename: DOD_110996260
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: SECAF Confirmation, Collaborative Combat Aircraft, Aerial Wildfire Suppression, by TSgt Louis Koconis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    No keywords found.

    AF, Air Force, ATAF, Around the Air Force, AFTV, SECAF, CCA, MAFFS

