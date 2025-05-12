video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Air Force hosted an Industry Day on May 1, 2025, in San Antonio, Texas. The event provided the opportunity to share information about the service’s vision for resonating, connecting, and inspiring the next generation of Airmen and Guardians. Additionally, it served as a platform for the Air Force to gain insights into how the marketing industry is changing, including new approaches, strategies, tactics, and tools, to better understand potential future collaborations with industry. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)



