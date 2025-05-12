Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force hosted an Industry Day

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Video by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    The U.S. Air Force hosted an Industry Day on May 1, 2025, in San Antonio, Texas. The event provided the opportunity to share information about the service’s vision for resonating, connecting, and inspiring the next generation of Airmen and Guardians. Additionally, it served as a platform for the Air Force to gain insights into how the marketing industry is changing, including new approaches, strategies, tactics, and tools, to better understand potential future collaborations with industry. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 11:29
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 962513
    VIRIN: 250501-F-GY993-6897
    Filename: DOD_110996140
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force hosted an Industry Day, by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Contracting
    AFCAC; AETC; contracting; industry; government; marketing; USAF

