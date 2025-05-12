The Badge & the Burden

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962509" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SPC Kangle Lin didn’t expect the Expert Field Medical Badge to be easy, but nothing prepared him for just how hard it would be.



A preventative medicine specialist with Fort Riley Public Health, Lin opens up about the reality of EFMB training. While confident in the academic portion, he admits the physical demands have pushed him to the edge. From equipment to fatigue-induced errors, Lin confronts moments that could make or break his chance at the badge. Yet, through the exhaustion and setbacks, he finds strength and encouragement in his fellow candidates.



The EFMB isn’t just another Army badge—it’s one of the most grueling and respected achievements in military medicine. Candidates must pass a series of no-fail, high-stress events that test their combat medical proficiency, tactical skills, and physical endurance. These include lifesaving care under fire, casualty evacuation drills, land navigation, warrior tasks, and a 12-mile timed ruck march—all performed without notes or second chances. Every step must be executed with precision. The smallest mistake—forgetting to verbalize a glove check or failing to secure a stretcher—can result in a disqualifying “no-go.”



Watch as Lin reflects on perseverance, growth, and the unexpected power of camaraderie on Day 8 of his EFMB journey.