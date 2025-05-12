Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Badge & the Burden

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    SPC Kangle Lin didn’t expect the Expert Field Medical Badge to be easy, but nothing prepared him for just how hard it would be.

    A preventative medicine specialist with Fort Riley Public Health, Lin opens up about the reality of EFMB training. While confident in the academic portion, he admits the physical demands have pushed him to the edge. From equipment to fatigue-induced errors, Lin confronts moments that could make or break his chance at the badge. Yet, through the exhaustion and setbacks, he finds strength and encouragement in his fellow candidates.

    The EFMB isn’t just another Army badge—it’s one of the most grueling and respected achievements in military medicine. Candidates must pass a series of no-fail, high-stress events that test their combat medical proficiency, tactical skills, and physical endurance. These include lifesaving care under fire, casualty evacuation drills, land navigation, warrior tasks, and a 12-mile timed ruck march—all performed without notes or second chances. Every step must be executed with precision. The smallest mistake—forgetting to verbalize a glove check or failing to secure a stretcher—can result in a disqualifying “no-go.”

    Watch as Lin reflects on perseverance, growth, and the unexpected power of camaraderie on Day 8 of his EFMB journey.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 11:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 962509
    VIRIN: 250513-D-JU906-1001
    Filename: DOD_110996086
    Length: 00:03:52
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Badge & the Burden, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Riley
    Army Medicine
    Irwin Army Community Hospital
    Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB)
    EFMB 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download