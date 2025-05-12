U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Darren Malone, an electronic warfare sergeant assigned to 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, explains how low-altitude aircraft detect Wi-Fi signals in contested environments as part of a sensor-to-shooter network during Arcane Thunder 25 on Ustka Training Area, Ustka, Poland, May 14, 2025. The exercise strengthened multi-domain targeting integration with Polish allies, reinforcing NATO’s joint electronic warfare capabilities and tactical interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Carlos Marquez)
“Awakening Evil” by Joseph Rodwell_Synctracks Ltd is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license please email team@dewolfemusic.com
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 10:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|962506
|VIRIN:
|250514-A-UV911-2543
|PIN:
|143643
|Filename:
|DOD_110996020
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|USTKA, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Arcane Thunder 25: 2MDTF Executes Sensor-to-Shooter Kill Chain, by PFC Carlos Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.