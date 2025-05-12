Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arcane Thunder 25: 2MDTF Executes Sensor-to-Shooter Kill Chain

    USTKA, POLAND

    05.14.2025

    Video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Darren Malone, an electronic warfare sergeant assigned to 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, explains how low-altitude aircraft detect Wi-Fi signals in contested environments as part of a sensor-to-shooter network during Arcane Thunder 25 on Ustka Training Area, Ustka, Poland, May 14, 2025. The exercise strengthened multi-domain targeting integration with Polish allies, reinforcing NATO’s joint electronic warfare capabilities and tactical interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Carlos Marquez)

    “Awakening Evil” by Joseph Rodwell_Synctracks Ltd is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license please email team@dewolfemusic.com

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025
    USTKA, PL

