Arcane Thunder 25: 2MDTF Executes Sensor-to-Shooter Kill Chain

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Darren Malone, an electronic warfare sergeant assigned to 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, explains how low-altitude aircraft detect Wi-Fi signals in contested environments as part of a sensor-to-shooter network during Arcane Thunder 25 on Ustka Training Area, Ustka, Poland, May 14, 2025. The exercise strengthened multi-domain targeting integration with Polish allies, reinforcing NATO’s joint electronic warfare capabilities and tactical interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Carlos Marquez)



