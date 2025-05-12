U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command take part in a live fire exercise at Capu Midia Training Range, Romania, May 12-15, 2025. LFXs aim to strengthen war-fighting capabilities and ensure the unit remains combat-ready. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Rayonne Bissant) (Music licensed through Envato Elements)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 11:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|962501
|VIRIN:
|250514-A-BK800-8875
|Filename:
|DOD_110995943
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|CAPU MIDIA TRAINING RANGE, RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-57 ADAR LFX Reel, by SPC Rayonne Bissant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
