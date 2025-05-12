Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-57 ADAR LFX Reel

    CAPU MIDIA TRAINING RANGE, ROMANIA

    05.14.2025

    Video by Spc. Rayonne Bissant 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command take part in a live fire exercise at Capu Midia Training Range, Romania, May 12-15, 2025. LFXs aim to strengthen war-fighting capabilities and ensure the unit remains combat-ready. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Rayonne Bissant) (Music licensed through Envato Elements)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 11:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 962501
    VIRIN: 250514-A-BK800-8875
    Filename: DOD_110995943
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: CAPU MIDIA TRAINING RANGE, RO

    Romania
    live fire exercise
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNato
    VictoryCorps
    1-57 ADAR

