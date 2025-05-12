Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defender Europe - Force on Force Exercise

    NORWAY

    05.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jason Goselin 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Paratroopers from the 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, along with Norwegian, British and Hungarian troops participate in a joint force on force exercise, May 15, 2025 in Setermoen, Norway. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.- based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025.

    This work, Defender Europe - Force on Force Exercise, by SGT Jason Goselin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    swiftresponse
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

