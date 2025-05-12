Defender Europe - Force on Force Exercise

Paratroopers from the 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, along with Norwegian, British and Hungarian troops participate in a joint force on force exercise, May 15, 2025 in Setermoen, Norway. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.- based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025.
|05.15.2025
|05.15.2025 11:20
|B-Roll
|962500
|250515-A-PK258-8978
|DOD_110995923
|00:03:35
|NO
|4
|4
