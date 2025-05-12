Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division conduct joint training alongside Norwegian Armed Forces, British Parachute Regiment soldiers, and U.S. Marines at the Setermoen Training Area during Exercise Defender 25 at Setermoen, Norway, on May 15, 2025. The multinational training enhances interoperability, readiness, and Arctic warfighting capabilities among NATO partners.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 06:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962495
|VIRIN:
|250515-A-NX575-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110995823
|Length:
|00:06:30
|Location:
|SETERMOEN, TROMS, NO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 82nd Airborne Trains with NATO Allies in Arctic During Defender 25, by SSG Samuel Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
