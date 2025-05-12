Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Airborne Trains with NATO Allies in Arctic During Defender 25

    SETERMOEN, TROMS, NORWAY

    05.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kim 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division conduct joint training alongside Norwegian Armed Forces, British Parachute Regiment soldiers, and U.S. Marines at the Setermoen Training Area during Exercise Defender 25 at Setermoen, Norway, on May 15, 2025. The multinational training enhances interoperability, readiness, and Arctic warfighting capabilities among NATO partners.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 06:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962495
    VIRIN: 250515-A-NX575-1001
    Filename: DOD_110995823
    Length: 00:06:30
    Location: SETERMOEN, TROMS, NO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Airborne Trains with NATO Allies in Arctic During Defender 25, by SSG Samuel Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd ABN
    Swift Response
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    USAREUR-AF
    Forsavaret

