    BROLL - U.S. and Polish Sync Drone Operations During AT 25 - 14 May 2025

    USTKA, POLAND

    05.14.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith and Senior Airman Isabell Nutt

    56th Artillery Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force and 2nd Cavalry Regiment, alongside Polish allies, execute a sensor-to-shooter scenario using unmanned aerial systems in Ustka, Poland, May 14, 2025. Arcane Thunder 25 promotes innovation, collaboration, and interoperability between Allied and partner nations, and contributes significantly to regional stability and security by improving the ability of Allied forces to operate together effectively in times of crisis or conflict. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith and Senior Airman Isabell Nutt)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 06:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:03:04
    Polish Armed Forces
    Interoperabiity
    Arcane Thunder 25
    Sensor to shooter
    AT25

