BROLL - U.S. and Polish Sync Drone Operations During AT 25 - 14 May 2025

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force and 2nd Cavalry Regiment, alongside Polish allies, execute a sensor-to-shooter scenario using unmanned aerial systems in Ustka, Poland, May 14, 2025. Arcane Thunder 25 promotes innovation, collaboration, and interoperability between Allied and partner nations, and contributes significantly to regional stability and security by improving the ability of Allied forces to operate together effectively in times of crisis or conflict. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith and Senior Airman Isabell Nutt)