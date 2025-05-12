U.S. Soldiers conduct Abrams Live Fire Training in Bulgaria

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conduct a live fire exercise with the M1A2 Abrams in Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, May 13, 2025. The purpose of this training is to increase the readiness and lethality of the units in order to secure NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery



Shot List:

00;00;09;29-00;02;23;22- DAY TIME ABRAMS LIVE FIRE



00;02;23;23-00;03;05;14- NIGHT TIME ABRAMS LIVE FIRE



00;03;10;18-00;04;54;12- PFC JAIDEN CASH INTERVIEW ABOUT IS ROLE IN THE LIVE FIRE TRAINING AND HOW IT IMPACTS UNIT READINESS



00;04;58;19-00;07;21;19- SGT JAZIEL LOPEZ INTERVIEW ABOUT LIVE FIRE TRAINING WITH THE BRADLEY FIGHTING VEHICLES