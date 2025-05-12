U.S. Soldiers conduct Abrams Live Fire Training in Bulgaria

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conduct a live fire exercise with the M1A2 Abrams in Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, May 13, 2025. The purpose of this training is to increase the readiness and lethality of the units in order to secure NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery
Shot List:
00;00;09;29-00;02;23;22- DAY TIME ABRAMS LIVE FIRE
00;02;23;23-00;03;05;14- NIGHT TIME ABRAMS LIVE FIRE
00;03;10;18-00;04;54;12- PFC JAIDEN CASH INTERVIEW ABOUT IS ROLE IN THE LIVE FIRE TRAINING AND HOW IT IMPACTS UNIT READINESS
00;04;58;19-00;07;21;19- SGT JAZIEL LOPEZ INTERVIEW ABOUT LIVE FIRE TRAINING WITH THE BRADLEY FIGHTING VEHICLES
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 06:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962491
|VIRIN:
|250513-A-WB532-5743
|Filename:
|DOD_110995759
|Length:
|00:07:21
|Location:
|BG
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
