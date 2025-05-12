Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers conduct Abrams Live Fire Training in Bulgaria

    BULGARIA

    05.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conduct a live fire exercise with the M1A2 Abrams in Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, May 13, 2025. The purpose of this training is to increase the readiness and lethality of the units in order to secure NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery

    Shot List:
    00;00;09;29-00;02;23;22- DAY TIME ABRAMS LIVE FIRE

    00;02;23;23-00;03;05;14- NIGHT TIME ABRAMS LIVE FIRE

    00;03;10;18-00;04;54;12- PFC JAIDEN CASH INTERVIEW ABOUT IS ROLE IN THE LIVE FIRE TRAINING AND HOW IT IMPACTS UNIT READINESS

    00;04;58;19-00;07;21;19- SGT JAZIEL LOPEZ INTERVIEW ABOUT LIVE FIRE TRAINING WITH THE BRADLEY FIGHTING VEHICLES

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 06:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962491
    VIRIN: 250513-A-WB532-5743
    Filename: DOD_110995759
    Length: 00:07:21
    Location: BG

    Bulgaria
    Live-fire exercise
    VCORPS
    Abrams M1A2
    StrongerTogether
    Readiness and Lethality

