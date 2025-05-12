Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swift Response 2025: 173rd Airborne Brigade tests drone blood resupply in multinational combat medical exercise

    LITHUANIA

    05.15.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, alongside multinational medical teams, integrated drone-based blood resupply as part of the multinational Hospital Exercise (HOSPEX) during Swift Response 2025 at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, May 15, 2025.

    The TRV-150 drone delivers simulated blood to field care locations, enhancing survivability and speed in austere conditions. The exercise validates forward medical operations in a realistic, multinational environment, tactical medical evacuation, and damage control surgery from Role 3 to Role 1.

    U.S. units participating include the 173rd Airborne Brigade, 160th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD), 519th Field Hospital, 68th Theater Medical Command, and the 7384th Blood Detachment. NATO Role 2 Enhanced medical teams and Lithuanian Armed Forces medics conduct joint trauma lanes and mass casualty drills, building interoperability and combat medical readiness across the Alliance.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

