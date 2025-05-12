Next-Gen War Fighting: U.S. and Polish Forces Sync Drone Operations During Arcane Thunder 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force and 2nd Cavalry Regiment, alongside Polish allies, execute a sensor-to-shooter scenario using unmanned aerial systems on Ustka Training Area, Ustka, Poland, May 14, 2025. The operation integrated low altitude aircraft signal detection with tactical quadcopters to identify, relay, and engage simulated targets, showcasing multinational synchronization and multi-domain readiness during Arcane Thunder 25. Participants demonstrate theater-wide synchronization across multiple domains, and the exercise focuses on cyber warfare, autonomous air and sea-based sensors, and mastery of the electromagnetic spectrum to sense and deliver long-range lethal and non-lethal capabilities, enabling joint freedom of action in the USAREUR-AF area of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Carlos Marquez)



