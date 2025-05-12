Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Next-Gen War Fighting: U.S. and Polish Forces Sync Drone Operations During Arcane Thunder 25

    USTKA, POLAND

    05.15.2025

    Video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force and 2nd Cavalry Regiment, alongside Polish allies, execute a sensor-to-shooter scenario using unmanned aerial systems on Ustka Training Area, Ustka, Poland, May 14, 2025. The operation integrated low altitude aircraft signal detection with tactical quadcopters to identify, relay, and engage simulated targets, showcasing multinational synchronization and multi-domain readiness during Arcane Thunder 25. Participants demonstrate theater-wide synchronization across multiple domains, and the exercise focuses on cyber warfare, autonomous air and sea-based sensors, and mastery of the electromagnetic spectrum to sense and deliver long-range lethal and non-lethal capabilities, enabling joint freedom of action in the USAREUR-AF area of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Carlos Marquez)

    “Total Destruction” by Jordan Caygill_Synctracks Ltd is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license please email team@dewolfemusic.com

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 06:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 962489
    VIRIN: 250515-A-UV911-8037
    PIN: 152635
    Filename: DOD_110995752
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: USTKA, PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Next-Gen War Fighting: U.S. and Polish Forces Sync Drone Operations During Arcane Thunder 25, by PFC Carlos Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WeAreNATO
    56thAC
    ArcaneThunder
    EuropeAfricaInnovation
    ArmyTransformation

