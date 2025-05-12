U.S. Soldiers conduct Bradley Live Fire Training in Bulgaria

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conducts live fire training in Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, May 12, 2025. The exercise consisted of the M2A3 Bradley fighting vehicles engaging targets while on route to objective and once they arrived the dismounted troops continued forward in order to secure the area and establish a perimeter around the site. This exercise allows the Soldiers to increase their readiness by trying to be a fast as the previous iteration while still remaining effective and lethal in order to help maintain security around NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)