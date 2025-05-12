Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers conduct Bradley Live Fire Training in Bulgaria

    BULGARIA

    05.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conducts live fire training in Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, May 12, 2025. The exercise consisted of the M2A3 Bradley fighting vehicles engaging targets while on route to objective and once they arrived the dismounted troops continued forward in order to secure the area and establish a perimeter around the site. This exercise allows the Soldiers to increase their readiness by trying to be a fast as the previous iteration while still remaining effective and lethal in order to help maintain security around NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 06:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962488
    VIRIN: 250512-A-WB532-4831
    Filename: DOD_110995740
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: BG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers conduct Bradley Live Fire Training in Bulgaria, by SGT Kourtney Nunnery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bulgaria
    Live-fire exercise
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    M2 Bradley Family
    Bradley Fighting Vehicle System (BFVS)

