Competitors conduct Expert Physical Fitness Assessment during V Corps Best Squad competition

U.S. Soldiers complete the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment as part of the V Corps Best Squad Competition on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, May 15, 2025. The winners of the best squad competition will advance to represent V Corps in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa best squad competition in August. The competition tests squad proficiency in warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit squad– while demonstrating a commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)
Shot List:
(00;05:00)- Title Card
(00;05;00-00;21;07)- Soldiers running the first mile of the EPFA
(00;21;08-00;35;21)- Soldier conduct dead stop push-ups
(00;35;21-01;05;14)- Soldiers conduct a 25-meter low crawl
(01;05;15-01;37;11)- Soldiers conduct 50-meter farmer’s carry with two 40-pound water cans
(01;37;12-01;55;14)- Soldiers load sandbags onto a transport vehicle
(01;55;15-02;02;27)- Soldiers conduct another mile run
END
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 04:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
