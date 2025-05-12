Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staff Sgt. Darren Malone Discusses Arcane Thunder 25 and Electronic Warfare in Action with 2nd MDTF

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    USTKA, GERMANY

    05.13.2025

    Video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Darren Malone, an electronic warfare sergeant assigned to 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, discusses sensor-to-shooter integration and coordinating with Polish allies during Arcane Thunder 25 on Ustka Training Area, Ustka, Poland, May 14, 2025. The exercise sharpened multi-domain capabilities across NATO forces, emphasizing joint electronic warfare readiness and lethality. Arcane Thunder 25 promotes innovation, collaboration, and interoperability between Allied and partner nations, and contributes significantly to regional stability and security by improving the ability of Allied forces to operate together effectively in times of crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Carlos Marquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 06:03
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 962485
    VIRIN: 250514-A-UV911-5038
    PIN: 343135
    Filename: DOD_110995687
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: USTKA, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Darren Malone Discusses Arcane Thunder 25 and Electronic Warfare in Action with 2nd MDTF, by PFC Carlos Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WeAreNATO
    56thAC
    ArcaneThunder
    EuropeAfricaInnovation
    ArmyTransformation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download