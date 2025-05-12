U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Darren Malone, an electronic warfare sergeant assigned to 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, discusses sensor-to-shooter integration and coordinating with Polish allies during Arcane Thunder 25 on Ustka Training Area, Ustka, Poland, May 14, 2025. The exercise sharpened multi-domain capabilities across NATO forces, emphasizing joint electronic warfare readiness and lethality. Arcane Thunder 25 promotes innovation, collaboration, and interoperability between Allied and partner nations, and contributes significantly to regional stability and security by improving the ability of Allied forces to operate together effectively in times of crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Carlos Marquez)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 06:03
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|962485
|VIRIN:
|250514-A-UV911-5038
|PIN:
|343135
|Filename:
|DOD_110995687
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|USTKA, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Darren Malone Discusses Arcane Thunder 25 and Electronic Warfare in Action with 2nd MDTF, by PFC Carlos Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.