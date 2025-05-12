U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force and 2nd Cavalry Regiment, alongside Polish soldiers, conduct a sensor-to-shooter scenario during Arcane Thunder 25 on Ustka Training Area, Ustka, Poland, May 14, 2025. The exercise integrated low altitude aircraft to detect Wi-Fi access points and transmit target data to 2nd MDTF, validating multi-domain coordination and NATO interoperability in a simulated digital battlefield. Participants demonstrate theater-wide synchronization across multiple domains, and the exercise focuses on cyber warfare, autonomous air and sea-based sensors, and mastery of the electromagnetic spectrum to sense and deliver long-range lethal and non-lethal capabilities, enabling joint freedom of action in the USAREUR-AF area of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Carlos Marquez)
Shot list:
00:00:06:00 – Slow-motion footage of quadcopters and fixed-wing drones in flight as U.S. and allied forces observe and coordinate operations.
00:01:21:04 – U.S. Soldiers operate a 3D printer, demonstrating field-level innovation and rapid prototyping capabilities.
00:02:28:08 – Aerial systems launch and maneuver overhead as U.S. and allied forces work together to execute a joint drone integration mission.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 06:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962484
|VIRIN:
|250514-A-UV911-7831
|PIN:
|162637
|Filename:
|DOD_110995686
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|USTKA, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2MDTF, 2CR and Polish Forces Operate Drones in Multi-Domain Targeting Mission during Arcane Thunder 25, by PFC Carlos Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.