    2MDTF, 2CR and Polish Forces Operate Drones in Multi-Domain Targeting Mission during Arcane Thunder 25

    USTKA, POLAND

    05.13.2025

    Video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force and 2nd Cavalry Regiment, alongside Polish soldiers, conduct a sensor-to-shooter scenario during Arcane Thunder 25 on Ustka Training Area, Ustka, Poland, May 14, 2025. The exercise integrated low altitude aircraft to detect Wi-Fi access points and transmit target data to 2nd MDTF, validating multi-domain coordination and NATO interoperability in a simulated digital battlefield. Participants demonstrate theater-wide synchronization across multiple domains, and the exercise focuses on cyber warfare, autonomous air and sea-based sensors, and mastery of the electromagnetic spectrum to sense and deliver long-range lethal and non-lethal capabilities, enabling joint freedom of action in the USAREUR-AF area of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Carlos Marquez)

    Shot list:
    00:00:06:00 – Slow-motion footage of quadcopters and fixed-wing drones in flight as U.S. and allied forces observe and coordinate operations.

    00:01:21:04 – U.S. Soldiers operate a 3D printer, demonstrating field-level innovation and rapid prototyping capabilities.

    00:02:28:08 – Aerial systems launch and maneuver overhead as U.S. and allied forces work together to execute a joint drone integration mission.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 06:02
    Location: USTKA, PL

