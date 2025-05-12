Joint Task Force-Micronesia Change of Command

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, Guam (May 15, 2025) -- U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Greg Huffman relinquishes command of Joint Task Force - Micronesia to U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky during a ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, May 15. (U.S. Navy video by Reynaldo Rabara)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 04:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962483
|VIRIN:
|250515-N-OM261-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110995678
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|HAGATNA, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
