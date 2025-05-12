Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force-Micronesia Change of Command

    HAGATNA, GUAM

    05.15.2025

    Video by Reynaldo Rabara 

    Joint Task Force - Micronesia

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, Guam (May 15, 2025) -- U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Greg Huffman relinquishes command of Joint Task Force - Micronesia to U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky during a ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, May 15. (U.S. Navy video by Reynaldo Rabara)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 04:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962483
    VIRIN: 250515-N-OM261-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110995678
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: HAGATNA, GU

