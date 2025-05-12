U.S. Soldiers and Allies Participate in Multinational Training Exercise in Estonia (Hedgehog 25)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, patrol the area in M2A4 Bradley Fighting Vehicles and receive dronebuster training with Estonian soldiers during Exercise Hedgehog 25 near Camp Reedo, Estonia, May 13-14, 2025. Exercise Hedgehog 25 is a large-scale international military exercise led by the Estonian Defence Forces, focused on the rapid deployment of allied forces and the enhancement of multinational interoperability. As the designated opposition force, 5-7 CAV challenges participating units with a complex, realistic scenario to strengthen multinational interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)



00;00;05;00 - 00;00;20;20 U.S. Army M2A4 Bradley maneuvers through the roads.

00;00;20;20 - 00;00;27;06 M2A4 Bradley turret rotates while pulling security.

00;00;32;07 - 00;00;37;00 Close-up of 5-7 CAV unit on the M2A4 Bradley.

00;00;37;00 - 00;00;41;29 Footage of drone in the sky.

00;00;41;29 - 00;00;45;25 Estonian soldier points dronebuster towards drone in the sky.

00;00;45;25 - 00;00;50;19 Estonian soldier hands over dronebuster.

00;00;50;19 - 00;00;53;09 Close-up of Estonian soldiers patch.

00;00;53;09 - 00;01;01;09 U.S. Soldier points dronebuster towards drone in the sky.