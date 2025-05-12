Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers and Allies Participate in Multinational Training Exercise in Estonia (Hedgehog 25)

    CAMP REEDO, ESTONIA

    05.14.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, patrol the area in M2A4 Bradley Fighting Vehicles and receive dronebuster training with Estonian soldiers during Exercise Hedgehog 25 near Camp Reedo, Estonia, May 13-14, 2025. Exercise Hedgehog 25 is a large-scale international military exercise led by the Estonian Defence Forces, focused on the rapid deployment of allied forces and the enhancement of multinational interoperability. As the designated opposition force, 5-7 CAV challenges participating units with a complex, realistic scenario to strengthen multinational interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)

    00;00;05;00 - 00;00;20;20 U.S. Army M2A4 Bradley maneuvers through the roads.
    00;00;20;20 - 00;00;27;06 M2A4 Bradley turret rotates while pulling security.
    00;00;32;07 - 00;00;37;00 Close-up of 5-7 CAV unit on the M2A4 Bradley.
    00;00;37;00 - 00;00;41;29 Footage of drone in the sky.
    00;00;41;29 - 00;00;45;25 Estonian soldier points dronebuster towards drone in the sky.
    00;00;45;25 - 00;00;50;19 Estonian soldier hands over dronebuster.
    00;00;50;19 - 00;00;53;09 Close-up of Estonian soldiers patch.
    00;00;53;09 - 00;01;01;09 U.S. Soldier points dronebuster towards drone in the sky.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 06:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962480
    VIRIN: 250513-A-YI872-2685
    Filename: DOD_110995598
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: CAMP REEDO, EE

    TAGS

    Estonia
    5-7 Cav
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    dronebuster

