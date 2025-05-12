U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Cynthia Davis, multi-service ward department head at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, speaks about decontamination procedures during a simulated CBRN mass casualty drill on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 8, 2025. The exercise tested emergency response capabilities across U.S. military agencies and focused on interoperability training between the service branches. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 00:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|962473
|VIRIN:
|250508-M-KJ570-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110995492
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USNHO mass casualty drill tests decontamination, by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.