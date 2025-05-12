Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNHO mass casualty drill tests decontamination

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.08.2025

    Video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Cynthia Davis, multi-service ward department head at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, speaks about decontamination procedures during a simulated CBRN mass casualty drill on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 8, 2025. The exercise tested emergency response capabilities across U.S. military agencies and focused on interoperability training between the service branches. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    AFN
    American Forces Network
    US Navy
    American Forces Network Pacific
    USNHO medical professionals
    Defense Media Activity (DMA)

