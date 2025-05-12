USNHO mass casualty drill tests decontamination

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Cynthia Davis, multi-service ward department head at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, speaks about decontamination procedures during a simulated CBRN mass casualty drill on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 8, 2025. The exercise tested emergency response capabilities across U.S. military agencies and focused on interoperability training between the service branches. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)