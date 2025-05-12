LANPAC25 Commander’s Corner featured 2nd Infantry Division Commander MG Charles Lombardo and Acting 8th Army Commander BG Dale Crockett. They discussed they are U.S. Army's only permanently forward-deployed division, operates as a uniquely integrated and combined force with South Korean partners, training and operating together from the team leader level up to division command.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 22:20
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|962471
|VIRIN:
|250514-D-OP218-7183
|Filename:
|DOD_110995386
|Length:
|00:22:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander’s Corner: Korea - The Assignment of Purpose, by Brian Gruspe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.