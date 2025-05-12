Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander’s Corner: Korea - The Assignment of Purpose

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Video by Brian Gruspe 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    LANPAC25 Commander’s Corner featured 2nd Infantry Division Commander MG Charles Lombardo and Acting 8th Army Commander BG Dale Crockett. They discussed they are U.S. Army's only permanently forward-deployed division, operates as a uniquely integrated and combined force with South Korean partners, training and operating together from the team leader level up to division command.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 22:20
    Category: Briefings
    TAGS

    #LANPAC2025

