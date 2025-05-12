Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander’s Corner: Army’s Medicine in the Indo-Pacific

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Video by Brian Gruspe 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    LANPAC25 Commander’s Corner featured the 18th Theater Medical Command (TMC) Commander MG E. Darrin Cox and CSM Jennifer Francis. They discussed how the 18th TMC plays a vital role in "medically setting the theater" across the Indo-Pacific by ensuring health readiness and logistical support for U.S. and allied forces. Through persistent engagement and partnerships, they build interoperability and pre-establish agreements for medical cooperation, including blood sharing and facility access.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 22:32
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 962470
    VIRIN: 250514-D-OP218-9318
    Filename: DOD_110995374
    Length: 00:26:04
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander’s Corner: Army’s Medicine in the Indo-Pacific, by Brian Gruspe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #LANPAC2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download