Commander’s Corner: Army’s Medicine in the Indo-Pacific

LANPAC25 Commander’s Corner featured the 18th Theater Medical Command (TMC) Commander MG E. Darrin Cox and CSM Jennifer Francis. They discussed how the 18th TMC plays a vital role in "medically setting the theater" across the Indo-Pacific by ensuring health readiness and logistical support for U.S. and allied forces. Through persistent engagement and partnerships, they build interoperability and pre-establish agreements for medical cooperation, including blood sharing and facility access.